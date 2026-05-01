Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,513 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 65,530 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $20,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,489 shares of the bank's stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the bank's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the bank's stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TD. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TD

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE TD opened at $107.78 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.79 and a 1 year high of $107.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $178.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 17.52%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Toronto Dominion Bank's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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