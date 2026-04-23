Torray Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 50,574 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.9% of Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 302.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,928,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,700,426. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Pfizer's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $0.43 quarterly dividend (payable June 12; record/ex‑div May 8) — continues Pfizer’s long dividend streak and supports income-oriented demand. Read More.

Board declared a $0.43 quarterly dividend (payable June 12; record/ex‑div May 8) — continues Pfizer’s long dividend streak and supports income-oriented demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Phase 2b data for once‑monthly GLP‑1 PF‑08653944 showed promise and Pfizer is running 20+ anti‑obesity trials (10 planned Phase 3s in 2026), which could materially expand long‑term growth beyond COVID-era products if successful. Read More.

Phase 2b data for once‑monthly GLP‑1 PF‑08653944 showed promise and Pfizer is running 20+ anti‑obesity trials (10 planned Phase 3s in 2026), which could materially expand long‑term growth beyond COVID-era products if successful. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s GLP‑1 weight‑management drug Xianweiying is listed for pre‑order in China, signaling commercial roll‑out progress in a large market. This increases near‑term revenue optionality in obesity. Read More.

Pfizer’s GLP‑1 weight‑management drug Xianweiying is listed for pre‑order in China, signaling commercial roll‑out progress in a large market. This increases near‑term revenue optionality in obesity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company to present broad oncology data at ASCO (multiple late‑stage abstracts), which could support future cancer revenues if results impress. Read More.

Company to present broad oncology data at ASCO (multiple late‑stage abstracts), which could support future cancer revenues if results impress. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively show caution — consensus “Hold” on PFE — indicating mixed expectations despite pipeline progress. Read More.

Analysts collectively show caution — consensus “Hold” on PFE — indicating mixed expectations despite pipeline progress. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry reports highlight drug delivery/device market tailwinds that favor big pharma players like Pfizer but are longer‑term and competitive. Read More.

Industry reports highlight drug delivery/device market tailwinds that favor big pharma players like Pfizer but are longer‑term and competitive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Barclays reiterated a Sell and RBC issued an Underperform, adding selling pressure and signaling analyst skepticism about growth vs. valuation. Read More. Read More.

Barclays reiterated a Sell and RBC issued an Underperform, adding selling pressure and signaling analyst skepticism about growth vs. valuation. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Departure of Pfizer’s top strategy executive raises modest governance/execution concerns during a period of strategic pipeline investments. Read More.

Departure of Pfizer’s top strategy executive raises modest governance/execution concerns during a period of strategic pipeline investments. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines and coverage noting the stock “sinking” amplify short‑term selling momentum despite the positives above. Read More.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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