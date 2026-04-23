Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,883 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Torray Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,647 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 7,883 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 3.0% of Torray Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $21,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Amgen by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $157,584,000 after acquiring an additional 43,884 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,646 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $45,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,054 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $68,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amgen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim nudged its price target higher to $351 from $347, citing an updated model ahead of Amgen’s upcoming earnings — a modest validation of valuation that can support the stock. Read More.

Guggenheim nudged its price target higher to $351 from $347, citing an updated model ahead of Amgen’s upcoming earnings — a modest validation of valuation that can support the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen announced the retirement of David M. Reese, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, effective June 30; the company describes a leadership realignment to emphasize integration of biology and technology — a governance change to watch for execution risk but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

Amgen announced the retirement of David M. Reese, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, effective June 30; the company describes a leadership realignment to emphasize integration of biology and technology — a governance change to watch for execution risk but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Hold and Bernstein reiterated/issued a Hold — multiple hold ratings may cap near-term upside as analysts await clearer catalysts. Read More.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Hold and Bernstein reiterated/issued a Hold — multiple hold ratings may cap near-term upside as analysts await clearer catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces (e.g., Zacks) flag AMGN as a trending stock, raising retail attention but not adding new fundamental information. Read More.

Media pieces (e.g., Zacks) flag AMGN as a trending stock, raising retail attention but not adding new fundamental information. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Company insiders sold about US$4.1M of Amgen stock over the past year — insider selling can be interpreted as a sign of caution and may weigh on investor sentiment even if sales have various benign explanations. Read More.

Amgen Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $349.05. 166,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,417. The business's 50-day moving average price is $361.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.47. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.43 and a 1 year high of $391.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Amgen's payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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