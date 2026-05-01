Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 146,889 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $66,059,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,487 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,848,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Family Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $381.63 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.00 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 350.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. China Renaissance reduced their price target on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here