Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 4,124 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,213 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.7% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's holdings in Stryker were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at $891,814,566.52. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. TD Cowen cut shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $387.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $427.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $331.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.10 and a 200-day moving average of $361.86. The stock has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $319.32 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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