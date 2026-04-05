Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,003 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $167.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock's fifty day moving average is $153.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.64. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $174.80. The company has a market capitalization of $332.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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