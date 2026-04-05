Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.9% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's holdings in Chevron were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 306.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,093.66. This represents a 88.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,449.04. This trade represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,139,597 shares of company stock worth $204,771,128. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $187.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Down 0.1%

CVX opened at $198.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $189.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.77. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.78 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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