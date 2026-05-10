Toyota Motor Corporation $TM Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,957 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,821 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company's stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 296 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,020 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company's stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Toyota Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Toyota Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $290.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.7%

Toyota Motor stock opened at $187.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.43. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52 week low of $167.18 and a 52 week high of $248.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.89. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.32%.The firm had revenue of $76.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.57 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.020-16.020 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 22.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Toyota Motor

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About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

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