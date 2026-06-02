Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 727,125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $36,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,835 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading

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