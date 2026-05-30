Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,525 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co's holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,331 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,873,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $791,703,000 after acquiring an additional 184,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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