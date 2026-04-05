Tran Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,283 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises 3.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $32,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 280.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,867.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE FICO opened at $1,087.75 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $969.32 and a 12-month high of $2,217.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,287.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,541.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,304.72. This represents a 60.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,237,440. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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