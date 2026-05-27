Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 6,223.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,774 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 112,959 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Trane Technologies worth $44,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,525,010 shares of the company's stock worth $6,550,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,563 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 135.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 735,589 shares of the company's stock worth $321,757,000 after purchasing an additional 423,090 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 13,460.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 423,504 shares of the company's stock worth $164,828,000 after purchasing an additional 420,381 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $118,129,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,958.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 291,665 shares of the company's stock worth $113,515,000 after purchasing an additional 277,496 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $506.56.

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Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $461.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $348.06 and a twelve month high of $503.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.61. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-14.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total value of $268,414.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,001,170. The trade was a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,878,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,259,200. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,654 shares of company stock worth $23,269,523. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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