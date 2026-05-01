Transcat, Inc. $TRNS Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS - Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 31,299 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.11% of Transcat worth $53,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $38,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 191,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 30.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 45.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 85,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 26,659 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Transcat from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Transcat

Transcat Stock Up 2.2%

Transcat stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $710.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The business's 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc NASDAQ: TRNS is a leading provider of calibration, laboratory, and metrology services in North America. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, the company specializes in ensuring the accuracy and compliance of measurement instruments across a wide range of industries. Transcat operates a network of ISO/IEC 17025–accredited laboratories and offers on-site field calibration, instrument repair, and preventive maintenance services.

In addition to its calibration services, Transcat distributes precision instrumentation and related software solutions from top manufacturers.

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