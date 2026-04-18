Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,412 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $163,057,000.

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Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,250.00 price objective on Sandisk and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $385.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 target price on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Sandisk from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $692.68.

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Sandisk Price Performance

SNDK opened at $920.99 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $682.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.11. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $965.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a PE ratio of -121.34 and a beta of 5.04.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

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About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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