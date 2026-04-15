Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Chime Financial, Inc. $CHYM

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

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Chime Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHYM opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. Chime Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.94.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Chime Financial had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The firm had revenue of $596.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Chime Financial's revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Chime Financial from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Chime Financial to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chime Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chime Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Chime Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chime Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chime Financial

About Chime Financial

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

Further Reading

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