Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,893 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,283 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.8% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 10Elms LLP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company's stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Manske Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 448 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $904.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $854.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $973.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $979.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,293.00 to $1,294.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,224.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: ACHIEVE‑4 late‑stage results show Foundayo reduced all‑cause death and major cardiovascular events versus insulin, strengthening the drug’s safety profile and supporting broader use in diabetes/obesity markets. ACHIEVE-4 topline results

ACHIEVE‑4 late‑stage results show Foundayo reduced all‑cause death and major cardiovascular events versus insulin, strengthening the drug’s safety profile and supporting broader use in diabetes/obesity markets. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and analysts have applauded Foundayo’s cardiovascular data and several brokers have reiterated buy views, which supports investor confidence in Lilly’s obesity franchise as a long‑term growth driver. Analysts applaud Foundayo data

Wall Street and analysts have applauded Foundayo’s cardiovascular data and several brokers have reiterated buy views, which supports investor confidence in Lilly’s obesity franchise as a long‑term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Expectations for strong Q1 revenue from Mounjaro and Zepbound — driven by improved supply and global uptake — are supporting the top‑line outlook ahead of the earnings call. Mounjaro and Zepbound sales outlook

Expectations for strong Q1 revenue from Mounjaro and Zepbound — driven by improved supply and global uptake — are supporting the top‑line outlook ahead of the earnings call. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly confirmed its Q1 2026 results and conference call for April 30 — a key event that will give investors updated sales, margin and guidance color for the obesity/diabetes franchise. Q1 results announcement

Lilly confirmed its Q1 2026 results and conference call for April 30 — a key event that will give investors updated sales, margin and guidance color for the obesity/diabetes franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly agreed to acquire CrossBridge Bio to add dual‑payload ADC technology — a small, strategic bolt‑on that bolsters oncology pipeline optionality but is not material to near‑term revenues. CrossBridge Bio acquisition

Lilly agreed to acquire CrossBridge Bio to add dual‑payload ADC technology — a small, strategic bolt‑on that bolsters oncology pipeline optionality but is not material to near‑term revenues. Negative Sentiment: The FDA has asked Lilly for additional post‑marketing safety data on Foundayo (liver and cardiovascular signals), prompting regulatory uncertainty that pressured the stock despite positive trial results. FDA requests post‑marketing studies

The FDA has asked Lilly for additional post‑marketing safety data on Foundayo (liver and cardiovascular signals), prompting regulatory uncertainty that pressured the stock despite positive trial results. Negative Sentiment: A study comparing weight‑loss drugs suggests competitive differences in lean‑mass preservation (Novo’s semaglutide vs. Lilly’s tirzepatide), highlighting potential efficacy/safety tradeoffs that could influence prescriber and payer preferences. Competitive lean‑mass study

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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