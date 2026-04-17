Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,920 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,458 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock worth $4,789,914,000 after buying an additional 956,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company's stock worth $4,568,313,000 after buying an additional 835,146 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,450,064 shares of the company's stock worth $3,606,431,000 after buying an additional 532,790 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,512,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,137,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,879,718,000 after acquiring an additional 690,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $234.57 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $241.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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