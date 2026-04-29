Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,432 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.07% of Transdigm Group worth $52,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,567.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Trading Down 0.4%

TDG stock opened at $1,153.90 on Wednesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,123.61 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,229.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,298.56.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.83 EPS. Transdigm Group's revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 36.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total value of $52,647,295.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,422,219.07. The trade was a 65.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total transaction of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,259,512.88. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 86,522 shares of company stock worth $117,197,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

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