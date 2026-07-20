Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,280 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Transdigm Group worth $191,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,214.45 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,258.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,273.96. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,309.36. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock valued at $34,814,142 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,477.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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