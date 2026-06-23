Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,818 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 249,643 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $328,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,785,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 161.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $626,704,000 after purchasing an additional 293,821 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Transdigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,259,512.88. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $52,625,524. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,513.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Stock Down 2.6%

TDG opened at $1,293.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,226.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1,275.53. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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