Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,996 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 7,838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Transdigm Group worth $43,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Transdigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,273.11 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,123.61 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,245.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,303.40.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.83 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 36.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total value of $52,647,295.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,422,219.07. This represents a 65.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.68, for a total transaction of $13,296,490.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,177,888.64. The trade was a 32.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 76,390 shares of company stock worth $104,380,338 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,567.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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