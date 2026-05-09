Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX Shares Sold by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC lessened its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX - Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,416 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,658 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Travere Therapeutics worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on TVTX

Key Travere Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travere Therapeutics this week:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1%

TVTX opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $48.61.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.23 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth E. Reed sold 44,715 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $1,842,705.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 111,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,355.16. This represents a 28.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 64,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $2,629,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 432,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,787,285.74. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,015 shares of company stock worth $15,895,428. Insiders own 4.44% of the company's stock.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: TVTX is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company's mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company's lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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