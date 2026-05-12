Trek Financial LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 411.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,114 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 131,203 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,658,924 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,598,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,589,413 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,126,925,000 after purchasing an additional 288,828 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel shares are rising on reports it may secure a major chip-packaging partnership with South Korea’s SK Hynix, which would support Intel Foundry’s growth narrative and suggest new customer traction. Article Title

Intel shares are rising on reports it may secure a major chip-packaging partnership with South Korea’s SK Hynix, which would support Intel Foundry’s growth narrative and suggest new customer traction. Positive Sentiment: Reports of a preliminary manufacturing deal with Apple are also boosting sentiment, as investors see it as a sign that Intel could land a high-profile, high-volume customer and strengthen its foundry turnaround. Article Title

Reports of a preliminary manufacturing deal with Apple are also boosting sentiment, as investors see it as a sign that Intel could land a high-profile, high-volume customer and strengthen its foundry turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s CEO highlighted “exciting new products” and AI-related opportunities with Nvidia, reinforcing the view that Intel is gaining relevance in the AI infrastructure and PC markets. Article Title

Intel’s CEO highlighted “exciting new products” and AI-related opportunities with Nvidia, reinforcing the view that Intel is gaining relevance in the AI infrastructure and PC markets. Positive Sentiment: Sector-wide strength in chip stocks and record highs in memory-related names are helping lift Intel, as investors rotate into semiconductor names tied to the AI buildout. Article Title

Sector-wide strength in chip stocks and record highs in memory-related names are helping lift Intel, as investors rotate into semiconductor names tied to the AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles frame Intel as one of the market’s biggest recent winners and question whether it is now expensive after a huge run, but these pieces are more commentary than fresh catalysts. Article Title

Several articles frame Intel as one of the market’s biggest recent winners and question whether it is now expensive after a huge run, but these pieces are more commentary than fresh catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America remains cautious, arguing that the Apple-related optimism may already be priced in, which suggests upside could be limited if new deal news doesn’t materialize. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, New Street Research upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $650.57 billion, a PE ratio of -208.77 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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