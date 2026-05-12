Trek Financial LLC Takes $3.56 Million Position in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,781 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,721,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 122.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,578 shares of the technology company's stock worth $228,849,000 after buying an additional 497,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1,086.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 330,514 shares of the technology company's stock worth $83,524,000 after buying an additional 302,666 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,406,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,556,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Woodward Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $370.25 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $374.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $197.51 and a one year high of $407.00. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.17. Woodward had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Woodward's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, EVP Shawn M. Mclevige sold 1,850 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.37, for a total transaction of $711,084.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,625.15. This trade represents a 37.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 2,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.80, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,340,619.20. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,475 shares of company stock worth $7,405,135. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $390.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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