Triad Investment Management Buys 3,075 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Triad Investment Management grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 552.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.7% of Triad Investment Management's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Triad Investment Management's holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665,211 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $282,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in S&P Global by 166.0% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,514 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $17,658,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $430.69 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.53.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research lowered S&P Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $489.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on S&P Global (SPGI) to $521 and kept an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on S&P Global (SPGI) to $521 and kept an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan also lifted its price target on SPGI to $555 and maintained an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish analyst view. Benzinga

JPMorgan also lifted its price target on SPGI to $555 and maintained an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish analyst view. Positive Sentiment: S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, a rules-based benchmark for institutional digital-asset investing that could strengthen S&P Global’s index business and credibility in crypto-related products. PR Newswire

S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, a rules-based benchmark for institutional digital-asset investing that could strengthen S&P Global’s index business and credibility in crypto-related products. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary notes S&P Global’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show growth, but one preview said the company may not have the ideal setup for an earnings beat, keeping expectations mixed. Zacks

Recent commentary notes S&P Global’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show growth, but one preview said the company may not have the ideal setup for an earnings beat, keeping expectations mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank reportedly cut FY2027 EPS estimates for SPGI, which adds some caution around longer-term earnings expectations. American Banking News

Erste Group Bank reportedly cut FY2027 EPS estimates for SPGI, which adds some caution around longer-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Online value-investor chatter has been positive on SPGI, comparing it favorably with other high-profile names, but this is more sentiment than a fundamental catalyst. Insider Monkey

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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