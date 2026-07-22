Triad Investment Management Sells 313,565 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Triad Investment Management cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,009 shares of the company's stock after selling 313,565 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management's holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.1%

WBD stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock's 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.04.

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Key Headlines Impacting Warner Bros. Discovery

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Negative Sentiment: A judge granted a temporary restraining order that blocks the Paramount-WBD merger from closing for 14 days while the court reviews claims that the deal could harm competition. Paramount and Warner Bros. merger hit with temporary restraining order

A judge granted a temporary restraining order that blocks the Paramount-WBD merger from closing for 14 days while the court reviews claims that the deal could harm competition. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit from state attorneys general and the court pause raise the risk of a longer delay, or potentially a more difficult path to approval, for the roughly $110 billion transaction. Judge orders Paramount to temporarily pause Warner Bros acquisition

The lawsuit from state attorneys general and the court pause raise the risk of a longer delay, or potentially a more difficult path to approval, for the roughly $110 billion transaction. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage ahead of WBD’s second-quarter 2026 earnings suggests investors are also waiting for financial results and management commentary for clues on operating trends and deal implications. Warner Bros. Discovery's Q2 2026 earnings: What to expect

Coverage ahead of WBD’s second-quarter 2026 earnings suggests investors are also waiting for financial results and management commentary for clues on operating trends and deal implications. Neutral Sentiment: Media reports on the broader sale process and merger timeline highlight how large and disruptive the deal could be for Hollywood, but they do not add new operational details for WBD itself. What to know about the landmark Warner Bros. Discovery sale

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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