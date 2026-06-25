Triad Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,858 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. HSBC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $234.24 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $256.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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