Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,394 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Littelfuse worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 57.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.24, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,037,019.52. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total value of $1,156,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,124,948.56. The trade was a 35.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 49,012 shares of company stock worth $16,227,764 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Williams Trading set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $389.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.07 and a 1 year high of $397.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The business had revenue of $593.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $583.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Littelfuse's payout ratio is presently -103.45%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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