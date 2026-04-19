Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 725,786 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,176 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of NETSTREIT worth $12,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 11.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,958,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,783,000 after purchasing an additional 955,951 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,042.3% during the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 162,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 100.7% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 193,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 97,116 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 76.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.77.

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NETSTREIT Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 232.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.98 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio is 977.78%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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