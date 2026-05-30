Triglav Investments D.O.O. Acquires 17,113 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Triglav Investments D.O.O. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,087 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 88,391 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $4,925,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $251.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.25.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 38.70%.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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