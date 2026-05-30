Triglav Investments D.O.O. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Triglav Investments D.O.O. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,023 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.1% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $115.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.43 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.61.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Freedom Capital raised Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,037 shares in the company, valued at $82,021,470.96. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 137,008 shares of company stock worth $17,048,504 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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