Triglav Investments D.O.O. Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,950 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Down 2.2%

CVS Health stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $98.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company's 50-day moving average price is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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