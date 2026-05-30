Triglav Investments D.O.O. Has $17 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Triglav Investments D.O.O. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 1.1% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,296 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 5.1%

Micron Technology stock opened at $970.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $92.22 and a one year high of $981.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $557.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $595.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS and Susquehanna sharply raised their price targets on Micron, reinforcing the view that AI memory demand could support much more upside. Analyst price target update

UBS and Susquehanna sharply raised their price targets on Micron, reinforcing the view that AI memory demand could support much more upside. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Micron crossing a $1 trillion market cap is fueling momentum buying and signaling that investors now view MU as a core AI beneficiary rather than a traditional cyclical chip stock. Micron valuation check article

Commentary around Micron crossing a $1 trillion market cap is fueling momentum buying and signaling that investors now view MU as a core AI beneficiary rather than a traditional cyclical chip stock. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlight strong quarterly revenue growth, expanding cloud-memory demand, and record gross margins, which support the case for continued earnings strength. AI memory boom article

Multiple reports highlight strong quarterly revenue growth, expanding cloud-memory demand, and record gross margins, which support the case for continued earnings strength. Neutral Sentiment: Fund filings showed mixed institutional activity, with some large hedge funds adding to MU while others trimmed positions, suggesting broad interest but not unanimous conviction. Hedge fund activity article

Fund filings showed mixed institutional activity, with some large hedge funds adding to MU while others trimmed positions, suggesting broad interest but not unanimous conviction. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators warned that Micron’s valuation may be getting stretched, and bearish pieces raised concerns about competition, cannibalization, and a potential depreciation “cliff” if AI spending slows. Bearish downgrade article

Some analysts and commentators warned that Micron’s valuation may be getting stretched, and bearish pieces raised concerns about competition, cannibalization, and a potential depreciation “cliff” if AI spending slows. Negative Sentiment: Samsung’s new AI memory chip and ongoing rivalry with SK Hynix underscore that competition in high-margin AI memory remains intense. Samsung rivalry article

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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