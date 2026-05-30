Triglav Investments D.O.O. Has $7.87 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Triglav Investments D.O.O. reduced its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,135 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in First Solar were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth $44,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of First Solar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $303.00 to $256.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 498 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $107,383.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,712 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,428.56. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 582 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $145,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,750. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 97,827 shares of company stock valued at $20,006,930 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

First Solar Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $306.79 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $313.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $213.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. First Solar had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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