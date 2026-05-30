Triglav Investments D.O.O. Has $9.71 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Triglav Investments D.O.O. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,011 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,519,079,000 after buying an additional 386,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,080,747 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,519,983,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,544 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,718,371,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after buying an additional 765,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,156,578 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $893,139,000 after buying an additional 174,083 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $710.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.57 and a 1 year high of $788.75. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $647.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.51.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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