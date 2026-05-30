Triglav Investments D.O.O. Invests $3.56 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Triglav Investments D.O.O. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $155.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company's 50 day moving average is $156.85 and its 200 day moving average is $155.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. TJX Companies's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here