Triglav Investments D.O.O. Invests $4.18 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Triglav Investments D.O.O. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,500 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:BABA opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.52.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research cut Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BABA

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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