Triglav Investments D.O.O. Makes New $902,000 Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Triglav Investments D.O.O. bought a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $163,057,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,250 from $2,000 and reiterated a positive view, reinforcing the bullish case that the stock still has substantial upside. Article Title

Susquehanna raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,250 from $2,000 and reiterated a positive view, reinforcing the bullish case that the stock still has substantial upside. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho also lifted its target on SNDK and kept an outperform rating, adding to the broader analyst momentum behind the shares. Article Title

Mizuho also lifted its target on SNDK and kept an outperform rating, adding to the broader analyst momentum behind the shares. Positive Sentiment: Investors are betting that Sandisk’s QLC Stargate product could become a new revenue growth driver, with shipments targeted for Q4 FY26 to meet AI data-center storage demand beyond traditional SSD products. Article Title

Investors are betting that Sandisk’s QLC Stargate product could become a new revenue growth driver, with shipments targeted for Q4 FY26 to meet AI data-center storage demand beyond traditional SSD products. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continues to frame Sandisk as a prime beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, especially because agentic AI and other workloads require far more memory capacity, tightening supply and supporting pricing power. Article Title

Sandisk Price Performance

SNDK opened at $1,694.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 4.82. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $1,708.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,073.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.72.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNDK shares. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,368.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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