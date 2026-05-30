Triglav Investments D.O.O. Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Triglav Investments D.O.O. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,800 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Intel Stock Down 5.1%

Intel stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.38 billion, a PE ratio of -184.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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