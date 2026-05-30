Triglav Investments D.O.O. Purchases 16,195 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 344.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,895 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $305.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $331.51. The firm has a market cap of $278.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Article Link

Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Positive Sentiment: Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Article Link

Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Article Link

Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Neutral Sentiment: Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Article Link

Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock. Negative Sentiment: A GuruFocus report said TXN has pulled back and still looks overvalued, which can weigh on investor sentiment and valuation expectations. Article Link

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $265.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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