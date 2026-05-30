Triglav Investments D.O.O. Reduces Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Triglav Investments D.O.O. reduced its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,459 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 65,841 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Towne Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.5%

APH opened at $148.41 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $135.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.73.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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