Triglav Investments D.O.O. Sells 3,102 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 21.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. This trade represents a 41.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total value of $613,225.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,418,079.48. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $14,191,079. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $1,068.04 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,047.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $904.25. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Zacks Research lowered Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $1,215.00 price objective on Equinix in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,207.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,143.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

See Also

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