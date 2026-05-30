Triglav Investments D.O.O. Sells 8,614 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Triglav Investments D.O.O. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,236 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 8,614 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

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Oracle Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $225.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $170.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.35. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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