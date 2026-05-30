Triglav Investments D.O.O. Trims Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lowered its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,916 shares of the company's stock after selling 108,184 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,015,000. Telligent Fund LP increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Telligent Fund LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,783,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $850,305,000 after purchasing an additional 308,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Up 9.2%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $156.54 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $375.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company's 50 day moving average is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.13.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $114,050.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,479,158.87. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,524 shares of company stock worth $125,501,302. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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