Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 261,684 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,697 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 261,684 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 7.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $241,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $205.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $206.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $140.85 and a one year high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock worth $332,073,643. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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