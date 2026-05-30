Triodos Investment Management BV Acquires Shares of 26,000 Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NASDAQ KMB opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business's 50 day moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.31. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $144.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.29.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kimberly-Clark, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kimberly-Clark wasn't on the list.

While Kimberly-Clark currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here