Triodos Investment Management BV Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,273,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of Triodos Investment Management BV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $12,976,634,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock worth $3,823,977,000 after purchasing an additional 964,675 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,133,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,517,059,000 after buying an additional 937,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,105.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company's 50 day moving average is $955.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1,009.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,149.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.00.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for Zepbound and adding Foundayo to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Article Title

CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for and adding to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Positive Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Mounjaro outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Article Title

Reuters also reported that outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for Verve-102 and progress in olomorasib , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Article Title

Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for and progress in , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of Curevo Vaccine for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Article Title

Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage has been upbeat, with commentary highlighting Lilly’s “brilliant management,” record valuation, and strong pipeline, which can help sustain momentum in the stock. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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