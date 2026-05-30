Triodos Investment Management BV Reduces Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Triodos Investment Management BV lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,380 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises 2.1% of Triodos Investment Management BV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $28,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $363.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $317.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Elevance Health from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $403.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.4%

Elevance Health stock opened at $394.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $408.00. The company has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $343.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Elevance Health's payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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