Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 778.7% in the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 75.3% during the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company's stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $148.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.68. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $145.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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