Trivest Advisors Ltd Acquires New Shares in TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 401,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000. TeraWulf makes up approximately 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned about 0.10% of TeraWulf as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 22,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, Director Michael C. Bucella acquired 1,665 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,982.08. This represents a 0.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Fleury sold 573,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $9,257,678.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,205,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,728,700. This represents a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,590 shares of company stock worth $130,291 and sold 1,120,850 shares worth $20,462,114. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

TeraWulf Price Performance

WULF stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $27.47.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.82). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 305.07% and a negative net margin of 611.46%.The firm had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. TeraWulf's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WULF. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Arete Research began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TeraWulf

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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